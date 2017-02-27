Olympic gold medalist to speak at Murray State University - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

MURRAY, Ky -

An Olympic gold medalist will be speaking at Murray State University Monday night.

Anthony Ervin has won three gold medals and one silver medal in swimming as a U.S. Olympian.

He will be speaking in the Curris Center ballroom at 7:00 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

