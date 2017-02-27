One injured, another killed in southern Illinois crash

One man was killed and another severely injured in a morning car crash in southern Illinois.



Illinois State Police say they were called to Illinois Route 154 about a half mile east of Rose of Sharon Road in Perry County around 7:18 a.m.



Troopers say 25-year-old Brian Scholebo of Pinckneyville was driving east on Illinois Route 154 when he crossed the center line and hit 39-year-old Michael Gibson, who was heading westbound, head on.



Scholebo was killed in the crash. Gibson was flown to a local hospital with major injuries.



An investigation is ongoing.