One injured, another killed in southern Illinois crash

The driver was not injured, but his passenger was.
A woman had to be taken to a local hospital Thursday after her car crashed on North Friendship Road in McCracken County.
A teenager was hurt Monday when the juvenile was hit by a car while riding a bike on Route 4 in Jackson County, Illinois.
When you see a vehicle overturned, you immediately worry for the people involved. But Paducah police say no one was reported injured after a SUV was hit by a semi on Alben Barkley Drive Tuesday morning.
Kentucky State Police responded to a crash at the intersection of Interstate 69 and Interstate 24 around 5:00 p.m. Monday.
