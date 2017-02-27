New traffic signal to be installed at Hopkinsville intersection

Crews will be installing a new traffic signal on US 41-Alternate at the Lovers Lane intersection in Hopkinsville this week.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says they need a new traffic signal and turn lane at the intersection to accommodate increased traffic that is anticipated at the site due to new commercial development in the area.



Drivers should be on the lookout for bucket trucks and workers in and around the intersection. Traffic may be reduced to one lane from time to time.



Engineers will give a one week notice before activating the signal. It will then be placed in flashing mode for about one week before into its normal green-yellow-red operation.