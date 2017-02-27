Troopers: escaped Christian County Detention Center inmate turns himself in

An inmate for whom state police were searching after he escaped from the Christian County Detention Center Monday morning has turned himself in.

Troopers said 21-year-old Giovanni Haskins walked away while on work release at Ruff Park at 735 North Drive in Hopkinsville.



He was described as standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Before he turned himself in, Haskins was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark colored sweatpants. He was incarcerated on two counts of probation violation.



The Kentucky State Police sent out a news release about Haskins escape around 1:50 p.m. on Monday. The law enforcement agency sent an update that the inmate at turned himself in at the Christian County Detention Center around 2:07 p.m. that same afternoon.