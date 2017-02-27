Troopers: escaped Christian County Detention Center inmate turns himself in

A grand jury will hear the case against an 18-year-old woman charged with second degree manslaughter in the death of a 16-year-old girl in a car crash.More
A grand jury will hear the case against an 18-year-old woman charged with second degree manslaughter in the death of a 16-year-old girl in a car crash.More
The case against a man who was shot after allegedly pointing a gun at deputies in Marshall County will go before a grand jury.More
The case against a man who was shot after allegedly pointing a gun at deputies in Marshall County will go before a grand jury.More
One of the four men accused of taking part in a kickback program with former Fulton County Jailer Ricky Parnell was sentenced on Wednesday.More
One of the four men accused of taking part in a kickback program with former Fulton County Jailer Ricky Parnell was sentenced on Wednesday.More
Troopers found 51-year-old Lisa Pace of Eddyville inside her home with multiple gunshot wounds.More
Troopers found 51-year-old Lisa Pace of Eddyville inside her home with multiple gunshot wounds.More
The man allegedly pointed a loaded 38 special at the deputies.More
The man allegedly pointed a loaded 38 special at the deputies.More