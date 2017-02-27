Murray State fires Cross after nine seasons

Murray State Director of Athletics Allen Ward announced Monday women's basketball Rob Cross will not return for a 10th season.

Cross led Murray State to a regular-season championship in his first season of 2009, but never led the Racers to an Ohio Valley Conference finish higher than 4th place in the next eight years.

“This was a very difficult decision as I think the world of Rob and his family,” Ward said in a university news release. “He’s a class act and I’m grateful for his service and dedication to the university. He’s a great ambassador for Murray State. I appreciate all that Coach Cross has done for the women’s basketball program as both an assistant and as head coach. But after fully evaluating all facets of the program, I believe a change will help us be more consistent, establish a clearer identity, and give the program a boost of energy and direction it seems to be lacking.”

Murray State finished 15-14 overall this season and 7-9 in the OVC. While they ended up in a four-way tie for 6th place in the conference, they lost out on a berth in this week's OVC Tournament in Nashville due to a tiebreaker.

Cross finishes his career at Murray State with an overall record of 120-147, 66-84 in Ohio Valley Conference play.

The university release says a search for a new head coach will begin immediately.