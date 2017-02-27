Bully Free Zone: Communities come together to create 'no bully zones'

When she was mayor of Paducah, Gayle Kaler says she was always clear that the social responsibilities were as important to her as more hard line issues like budgets and economic development.

“What is the most important thing in a community?” she asks. “Is it about getting more jobs? Or is it quality of life?”

Kaler focuses on running her hair salon now, not running her city. She says she also looks back on her time as mayor with pride when it comes to the anti-bullying task force she helped start, the youth council that launched alongside it, and a statement for children and adults that “each citizen is valued and respected with no exception.”

Kaler praises Susan Guess for the work she did to raise awareness. Kaler also has praise for everyone, including Guess, who helped get anti-bullying legislation passed in Kentucky. “It’s against the law,” Kaler says. “It’s against moral conscience to treat people that way.” She says a community’s overall quality of life improves when that community takes a stand against bullying.

Angela Ward helped start a similar program in Texas, and saw it grow from a couple dozen schools to all 140 campuses in Austin. It’s now one of the largest and best of its kind in the country. They approach bullying as a community problem that requires a community-wide response.

“Our hashtag (#studentvoicematters) gave us that platform online to begin to let students know we want to hear from you, we want to hear your voices, we want you to feel like the adults in your system care and understand that we were once children before,” Ward says.

Ward adds that there are no quick fixes —it’s an ongoing effort, and she does see progress with each class that passes through. “They’re the ones who care, calling their peers out, and they’re not being bystanders when they see issues where others are being harassed or bullied.“

Kaler has already met with the new mayor, Brandi Harless, about keeping the anti-bullying movement going in Paducah. It’s personal for her. “That’s my baby,” she laughs. “So I want to see it grow up!” She says it should be personal for everyone. “What’s your priority? Are your children your priority? They ought to be.”