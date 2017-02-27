Marshall County High School remembers student killed in crash

Marshall County High School is in mourning after a student died in a car crash over the weekend. McCracken County deputies say Sarah Armstrong fell asleep at the wheel, crashing her car on Oaks Road.

She was the only one involved in the wreck. Teachers say she was a bright student with a bright future.

You generally see students decked out in orange at Marshall County High School. But on Monday, students and teachers wore a different color to remember one of their own. They wore red for the St. Louis Cardinals, one of Sarah Armstrong’s favorite teams.

Track coach Cory Westerfield says Sarah always had a smile and worked hard. “One of the things she said was 'I may not be one of the fastest, but I’ll be one of the strongest,' and then she would get in the weight room and get after it.”

One thing Sarah was gifted at was teaching. She was part of Vivian Collins' childcare services class, where she taught preschoolers. Collins remembers how good Sarah was with the kids. “When she came back in, she was skipping with two of them. And they were singing a song as they came through the door.”

Collins says what makes losing one of her high school teachers-in-training that much more difficult is that Sarah was already so successful. “She already had that fire within them, because you knew that one day they were going to be that teacher that you hope for them to become," Collins says.

Most of all, Sarah’s culinary teacher, Amy Cathey, says Sarah was genuinely kind and had a sense of humor that made her smile. But, if Sarah were to have a legacy, Cathey says it would be this: “Take the positive of who Sarah was as that caring and compassionate person, and not let that go away.”

Westerfield said the team plans to get red laces in remembrance of Sarah, and leave a lane open at their first track meet.

The first track meet is at Marshall County on March 14.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, at Collier Funeral Chapel located at 211 West 5th St. in Benton, Kentucky. Rev. Bill Lawson will officiate.



Interment will follow in Provine Cemetery in Benton.



Visitation will be held between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, at Collier Funeral Home.