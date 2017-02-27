Sheriff's deputies: driver hits teen at her mailbox and flees

The mailbox follows USPS guidelines - 6 to 8 inches from the road.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says it is looking for a driver who hit 13-year-old Jade Mabry on Oaks Road Sunday night.

Mabry is the fourth person hit by a vehicle at their mailbox in McCracken County in recent months, according to McCracken County Detective Matt Carter. One of those wrecks was fatal.

Mabry was taken to Lourdes hospital. Carter says she is in stable condition Monday. We have not been able to reach the Mabry family for comment.

Carter said witnesses think the driver was in a dark-colored or black Chrysler.

"If you see someone with a vehicle that matches that description, possibly with the passenger side damage — specifically the missing mirror — [you are] asked to call the sheriff's department," Carter said.

Susan Wright with the U.S. Postal Service said mailboxes have to be 6 to 8 inches from the road for mail carriers to be able to reach them. On Oaks Road, you have to step into the road to reach the mailbox opening.

The speed limit in the 2600 block of Oaks Road is 55 mph, and there are little to no lights on the road. The hit-and-run happened after dark.

Wright said if you want to move your mailbox farther away from the road, you have to get permission from your city's postmaster. An easier fix is to install a two-door mailbox.