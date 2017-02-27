Murray State awarded $130,000 grant for career and technical education

A university in the Local 6 area has announced it will receive a $130,000 grant for career and technical education project.

The Murray State University College of Education and Human Services was awarded the grant for a project called Mathematics in the Context of Career and Technical Education, the university announced Monday.

The grant money comes from Kentucky’s Council on Postsecondary Education, and funded via the U. S. Department of Education’s Improving Teacher Quality Grant.

MSU Career and Technical Education Director Kemaly Parr says the project the grant money will be used for involves "building teams among CTE welding and machine tool teachers and mathematics teachers."

The university says the teams will help students get meaningful math instruction, and it will give high school students the chance to get dual credit high school and college coursework.

In a news release sent Monday, MSU described the program as:

Project goals will be accomplished through ten days of professional development for math and CTE teacher teams and sustained contact between teachers, investigators and educational specialists during the 2017-18 academic year. Project-related activities will be conducted by faculty members from Murray State University in conjunction with the assistance of consultants from the National Research Center for Career and Technical Education. Results of these efforts will include a set of lesson plans designed to emphasize the mathematics essential to the CTE curriculum and provide an effective means of delivery. This project will empower mathematics teachers by providing a context for application of mathematical principles already available through the CTE departments on their respective school campuses. Further, this project will test the idea that significant gains in mathematical achievement can be attained by students who participate in a contextualized, mathematics-enhanced CTE curriculum.

For more information about the program, you can email Parr at kparr@murraystate.edu or call 270-809-2854.