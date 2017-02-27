Murray State awarded $130,000 grant for career and technical education

Southern Illinois University at Carbondale expects 51 layoffs, Interim Chancellor Brad Colwell announced in a message to the campus on Wednesday.More
Many parents who rely on school lunches to feed their children struggle to support their families in the summer.More
Kids ages 0-18 can get free breakfast and lunch at Paducah Middle School from June 5 - July 28.More
Robert Smith of Kirksey was drafted into the U.S. Army in March of 1945.More
Local 6 Blake Stevens looks at how a college degree compares with a technical degree or certification in College Degrees vs. Trade Jobs.More
