Severe Weather Awareness Week kicks off, urging you to prepare

The threat of severe weather postponed a tornado drill that was supposed to happen across Kentucky on Tuesday. It is now set for Friday. That didn't stop different agencies from meeting on Monday to raise awareness of weather conditions we typically face.

Monday was calm and breezy on Wayne Drive in Mayfield. Even a light breeze is enough to put Cynthia Purcell on edge.

"I always get antsy when the winds and the storms come now," Purcell said.

Purcell lost her home in the May 2016 tornado that tore through Graves County.

"Cars everywhere, debris. I mean, it was just a mess," said Mike Bennett, owner of Bennett Motors.

On the corner of Wayne Drive, Bennett's car dealership sustained about $1 million in damages. Before then, he says he blew off weather watches and warnings.



"We'd walk outside, look around, and walk back in the building, and not think anything about it," Bennett said.

"There is a tendency, and it can be a dangerous tendency, to wait for last few seconds to take shelter," said Rick Shanklin with the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service and emergency management agencies held a conference to raise awareness of the severe weather risk in our area, especially in the coming days.

Shanklin says he will continue to ramp up wording in alerts to make people understand the threat when there is one.

"We're going to be prepared. We're going to be watching, and take action," Bennett said.

Bennett and Purcell will never look at another alert the same.

"You never know," Purcell said.

March 1 through March 7 is severe weather awareness week for Kentucky. The groups involved in Monday's news conference wanted to remind you of all of the weather events that can happen in our area. Not just tornadoes, but hail, flooding, flash flooding and thunderstorms.

The NWS advises you to run through a severe weather plan during Friday's tornado drill. It's set for 9:07 a.m. Central Time. Outdoor warning sirens and weather alert radios across the state will sound, indicating you to practice taking shelter. If you can't, NWS advises you to set aside time for your family to run through a severe weather plan.

Remember: You can get personal warnings sent to your home or mobile phone using our weather call service. You can also get instant alerts and warnings through the WPSD Local 6 weather app. You can find the apps in your app store for your device. Be sure to enable push notifications and allow the app to use your current location.