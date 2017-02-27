Relief at children’s home as new owner revealed

Relief and happiness were in the air at the Illinois Masonic Children’s Home in Murphysboro on Monday morning.

The home announced plans to close in the fall, and staff members have been concerned ever since about their jobs, but mostly for the children staying there.

Faith-based social service provider United Methodist Children’s home in Mt. Vernon announced Monday that it will buy and operate the facility, starting April 1. It won’t take on new children in the home — at least not immediately — but they will continue to house all the kids currently staying there.

Julie O’Connor and other staff members at the children’s home work constantly, giving at-risk kids a stable, normal life. They go to school, play sports and have fun with friends. But that sense of normalcy, O’Connor said, disappeared in the fall when the kids and staff found out the home would close down.

"You know, kids were worried. When we had to tell them we were closing, we had one young man say 'Does that mean I have to go live in a tent in the woods?'” she said. O'Connor said finding out they wouldn’t need to close or send the kids away filled her with an overwhelming sense of relief.

O’Connor said the children's home currently houses 15 kids, and they will be able to stay there once United Methodist takes over.

United Methodist Children’s Home Programs President and CEO John Shadowens said they hope to make the transition as smooth as possible for the kids.

"Hopefully, from the kids' standpoint, nothing changes. What will change — and people will start appreciating — is that there will be a broader array of services," Shadowens said. He said they have plans to add more counseling and expand community outreach. Other changes and details are being ironed out now, but not big ones. He said they’re trying to only change a small amount now, so they can ease the transition for the kids who are already at home there.

"It is a relief to them. And it is a relief to us as the staff that we all get to stay home," O’Connor said. She said the kids and staff are a family, sharing holidays and birthdays, celebrations and grief. She said all that matters is giving the children a home.

United Methodist Children’s Home Programs says it will change the name of the Illinois Masonic Children’s Home in Murphysboro. United Methodist says that decision will likely be announced near the end of March.