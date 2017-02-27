Kentucky House agrees to tax break aimed at new Amazon hub

Kentucky's state agencies will cut 1 percent from their budgets to help avoid a $113 million shortfall.More
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is discounting an ethics complaint aimed at him as political "mumbo jumbo."More
Gov. Matt Bevin says Kentucky has surpassed its record for business investments in less than half a year. The record pace has been fueled by three separate billion-dollar announcements.More
The head of a Kentucky government watchdog group says he's seeking an investigation into Gov. Matt Bevin's reported connection to a Louisville-area mansion.More
Top Kentucky Republicans are expressing confidence that the state's new right-to-work law will withstand a court challenge from organized labor.More
State lawmakers have approved a plan to increase Illinois' minimum wage to $15 over five years.More
U.S. Rep. James Comer is calling for what he says is a more effective way to help you get the health care you need. The Republican representative from Kentucky held a town hall meeting Wednesday in Fulton County.More
Kentucky's state agencies will cut 1 percent from their budgets to help avoid a $113 million shortfall.More
The White House has posted on its website ethics waivers granted to ex-lobbyists and others who have joined government.More
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner says lawmakers' inability to create a budget plan he'll accept for the third straight year is a "dereliction of duty."More
