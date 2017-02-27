County and city leaders urge ATV riders to drive responsibly

Old railroad replaced by gravel. Parts of the stretch are owned by the City of Hardin.

Marshall County Sheriff Kevin Byars and Hardin Mayor Randal Scott are asking ATV riders and landowners to come together and try to resolve a looming problem in spanning two counties.

Byars went over Kentucky Revised Statutes about being on other people’s property and how to report unlawful action, but Byars also leveled with the packed crowd by simply asking them to stay off private property without permission, avoid using loud pipes, slow down, and ride at a reasonable time.

Joel Thompson lives next to the former railroad tracks in Hardin that are now a hot bed for four-wheelers. Thompson says he and his wife are awakened at night — sometimes at 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. — by riders going down the stretch. He isn’t against the hobby. In fact, he says: “I love riding them. I plan on buying a couple more, but you know some people just don't have the courtesy for others.”

Thompson would like to see a curfew and less dust in the air from all the gravel kicked up.

Riders like Josh Canup understand. Canup has ridden the trails for a couple of decades, and he says respect is a priority of his. “I try to keep it at a minimal speed at nighttime when I'm going through Hardin or we cruise through there," he says/

Canup says the old tracks are one of the last places they can leave their tracks, because of Clark's River Refuge and their wildlife preservation push. He hopes a younger generation of riders doesn't ruin things for everyone.

“If they keep up, we're going to lose this,” he said. “I've been riding for 28 years. So it's important to me, and my kids enjoy it. So, that's our weekends and our Sunday afternoon.”

Mayor Scott wants to allow riders to keep riding, but says the city will have to do something if things don’t improve. Thompson says if things don’t change, he’s considering reaching out the state legislature.