County awards multi-million dollar contract to widen Maxon Road

State lawmakers have approved a plan to increase Illinois' minimum wage to $15 over five years.More
U.S. Rep. James Comer is calling for what he says is a more effective way to help you get the health care you need. The Republican representative from Kentucky held a town hall meeting Wednesday in Fulton County.More
Kentucky's state agencies will cut 1 percent from their budgets to help avoid a $113 million shortfall.More
The White House has posted on its website ethics waivers granted to ex-lobbyists and others who have joined government.More
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner says lawmakers' inability to create a budget plan he'll accept for the third straight year is a "dereliction of duty."More
