County awards multi-million dollar contract to widen Maxon Road

It will cost about $3 million to make a county road safer. The McCracken County Fiscal Court awarded the contract for the Maxon Road widening project to Jim Smith Contracting.

The project is estimated to cost $3,027,445.53.

Maxon Road is considered one of the county's most dangerous roads because of its narrow lanes.

A project to get your kids outdoors is expected to start this spring. Tom Ritz Design LLC Is in charge of building a pump track facility off County Park Road, next to the former county animal shelter.

We showed you a preliminary design for a pump track last month. It's a trail system of dirt ledges and mounds for bikes that allows you to ride without much pedaling.

Tom Ritz has to wait at least 30 days to begin construction. The project will take two to four weeks and cost under $22,000.

McCracken County will welcome a new jailer. Tonya Ray is expected to be sworn in at 3 p.m. Tuesday. She succeeds retiring jailer Bill Adams, who served as the county jailer for 12 years.