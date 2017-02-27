Carbondale looks to rebrand itself

Abdul Khlil Rahim has owned his beauty supply store in Carbondale, Illinois for eight years, and he says he is a proud to be a member of the community.

"We have our conflicts, our differences, but we always come together" said Rahim.

Public Relations Officer Amy Fox says Carbondale leaders decided to replace their old logo and hire an agency to help them rebrand the city to help business owners like Rahim.

"There's a real difference between a logo and a brand. A brand tells the story of the community," Fox says.

Rahim agrees. He says that the current logo does not give the community justice.

"It doesn't talk about the people. It doesn't talk about Carbondale. It doesn't give you insight about what we are about here and what made me stay here," Rahim says.

The rebranding project will cost $98,000. It will be divided into two phases, and it will be paid through the city budget. Because the new brand will represent the city, leaders want community involvement.

"This whole project is going to be a community-wide effort. It would be no fun —just have city officials pick a logo, tagline, new brand" Fox says.

The city is hoping to complete the project at the end of September.