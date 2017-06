2/27 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Monday, February 27th.

BOYS :

IHSA

Class 3A Carterville Regional Quarterfinal

Carterville 54, Massac County 50

TSSAA

Region 7A Semifinals

Halls 60, Union City 52

Humboldt 57, Peabody 43

GIRLS :

KHSAA

1st Region Quarterfinals

Marshall County 59, Carlisle County 28

McCracken County 48, Ballard Memorial 41

2nd Region Quarterfinals

Christian County 57, Hopkins Central 32

Webster County 50, Lyon County 40

TSSAA

Region 7AA Semifinals

Martin Westview 38, Lexington 29

Jackson South Side 53, Crockett County 32