Kilo of meth seized in McCracken County

Two Texas men are in jail after the McCracken County Sheriff's Department's Drug Division seized some crystal meth valued at approximately $100,000.



The investigation began on Monday when detectives with the sheriff's department received information that illegal drug activity was happening at the Paducah Hotel located at 3394 Hinkleville Road. Detectives conducted an investigation that led to a search warrant for a 2017 Nissan Altima and a hotel room. Deputies stopped the vehicle when it attempted to leave the hotel. 21 year-old Steven Robles and 39 year-old Ricardo Hale, both of Houston, Texas, were inside the car.

Detectives searched the car just before midnight and found over 1,000 grams of crystal methamphetamine. Robles and Hale were arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail in Paducah.

Hale has an extensive criminal history with numerous felony convictions. Both he and Robles are facing charges for trafficking methamphetamine.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department was assisted by Paducah Police, the Marshall County Sheriff's Department, and Kentucky State Police during this investigation.