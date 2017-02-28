Paducah woman arrested after allegedly throwing knife at husband - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Paducah woman arrested after allegedly throwing knife at husband

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -

A Paducah woman has been arrested and charged after allegedly throwing a knife at her husband.

McCracken County Sheriff's deputies were called to 5660 Christy Court around 1:10 a.m. and found 53-year-old Robert Taylor of Paducah with a large cut on his left ear.

Deputies say Robert was in a dispute with his wife, 49-year-old Valerie Taylor, and at one point Valerie allegedly threw a large butcher knife at Robert.

The knife hit Robert on the ear, seriously cutting him. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Valerie was arrested and charged with assault 2nd degree - domestic violence. She was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail. 

