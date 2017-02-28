New jobs portal launched in Illinois in preparation of possible strike

A new jobs portal has been launched in Illinois in preparation of a possible strike from state employees.



Governor Bruce Rauner's administration says they have launched a new website called Working for a Better Illinois.



The administration says the site was set up to streamline the job application process for residents looking to work for the state. It asks for basic information such as location, where they would prefer to work, and which fields they would be interested in working in.



Many of the state's current employees are part of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, or AFSCME. Last week, workers in the union voted in favor of authorizing a strike if contract talks don't progress.



AFSCME's 38,000 members have been unable to agree on a contract with Governor Rauner for two years.



A spokesperson for the Rauner administration says they are hoping that AFSCME leaders will choose not to strike, but that if they do the government, "must be prepared to continue government operations and provide services that citizens deserve and expect.”



You can get to the new jobs portal by clicking here.