Five injured in two semi crash on I-57 in Illinois

The ferry has been closed since May 1 because of floodwaters on the Mississippi River.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 924 will be closed in the Crutchfield community so that Canadian National Railroad can perform some railroad crossing upgrades.More
A closure is planned for part of Kentucky 924 in Fulton County on Thursday and Friday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The closure will allow Canadian National Railroad to make rail crossing upgrades.More
The Illinois Department of Transportation would like to alert motorists of upcoming lane closures on I-57 in Williamson County.More
It's the deadliest weekend for people on the road. Are you traveling this Memorial Day weekend?More
A woman was injured when she drove her car into the path of an Amtrak train in Jackson County, Illinois, Wednesday afternoon, according to the local sheriff's office.More
A man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday in Benton, Kentucky, according to the Kentucky State Police.More
The driver was not injured, but his passenger was.More
A woman had to be taken to a local hospital Thursday after her car crashed on North Friendship Road in McCracken County.More
A teenager was hurt Monday when the juvenile was hit by a car while riding a bike on Route 4 in Jackson County, Illinois.More
