Five injured in two semi crash on I-57 in Illinois

Five people, including two children, were injured in a two semi crash Tuesday morning.



Illinois State Police say the crash happened on Interstate 57 northbound near mile post 60 around 5:54 a.m. This is just north of exit 59 to Johnston City.



Troopers say 31-year-old Victor Molina of Cleveland, Texas, was driving north on I-57 when he swerved to miss multiple deer in the road.



The semi went off the road and into the center median. He then went back into the northbound lanes and overturned losing his load of large metal pipes.



A second semi being driven by 56-year-old David Ricks of Daytona Beach, Florida, hit the pipes laying the road.



Ricks and Molina were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.



Three passengers in Molina's semi, 28-year-old Axa Molina of Cleveland, Texas, a 5-year-old girl, and 1-year-old baby girl, were also all taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.



The right lane of I-57 northbound was blocked for about six hours while crews worked to remove the semis. All lanes are back open.



Molina was charged with failure to secure child, allowing an unauthorized passenger, and improper lane usage.