Six things to know - 2/28/17

Here are six things to know for today.



A small plane crash killed three people and injured two others in southern California. A husband, wife, and three teens were all on the plane. They were traveling back home to San Jose from Riverside after they went to a cheerleading competition at Disneyland.



Military benefits could be extended in Kentucky. A proposal that passed the state House would make National Guard and Reservists eligible for death-in-the-line-of-duty benefits. The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.



President Donald Trump will address a joint session of Congress for the first time tonight. He is expected to focus on national security and economic opportunities here at home. Former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear will deliver the Democratic response to the president's address.



The 17th annual Southern Illinois Criminal Justice summit will happen today in Mt. Vernon. Three hundred leaders from criminal justice agencies throughout the state are expected to attend. The goal of the summit is to provide quality training to criminal justice executives in southern Illinois.



A debate to get your Kentucky driver's license to meet the federal requirements of the Real I.D. Act will happen today. If Kentucky isn't compliant by June, you won't be able to use your driver's license to get on a flight next year.



President Trump is blaming former President Obama for the town hall protest and leaks from his administration. That was the answer he gave FOX News when he was asked who was behind the leaks. Trump did not offer any evidence to back up his claims. So far, Obama has not responded to the claims.