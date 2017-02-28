Kentucky House passes several pieces of legislation on Monday

The Kentucky House of Representatives passed 11 bills on Monday ranging from economical development to combating cancer.



A brief summery of each of the bills is below.



House Bill 78 involves mammograms. The bill would require the providers of mammograms to inform their patients on their breast density when appropriate. Breast density can hide cancers, making it harder to detect in mammograms. Patients with dense tissue also have a higher risk of developing breast cancer. Representative Jim DuPlessis, who championed the bill, says patients need to be informed if they have dense breast tissue so that they can discuss with their doctor the best method for screening for potential cancers.



The House passed a bill to create an Adoption Task Force to help streamline the adoption process in Kentucky. The task force will consist of four members from the House and four from the Senate, with the option for the governor to appoint two additional members. They will be in charge of making the adoption process less complicated as a whole. That would include trying to reduce the cost of adoption and making the process easier. The bill was sponsored by House Majority Caucus Chairman David Meade.



House Bill 277 was passed to help schools make sure they hire the best candidates. Right now, schools can not hire certain people if they have a relative that serves on the local school board. The bill would no longer disqualify the aunt, uncle, son-in-law, or daughter-in-law of a school board member from being hired to work in that school system. Lifting the restriction would also allow people to serve on their local school board if they have a relative working in the school system. Representative Brandon Reed, who sponsored the bill, says by lifting this restriction, schools can make sure they are hiring the best candidate for the job.



House Bill 314 was passed to help fight drug addiction in Kentucky. The bill will allow information on prescribed overdose medications to be put into the Kentucky All Schedule Prescription Electronic Reporting system, or KASPER. The sponsor of the bill, Representative Danny Bently, says including the data in KASPER will allow the state to further study abuse and addiction in the state. It would also give healthcare providers more information on a patient's prescription history.



House Bill 268 was passed to help expand military benefits. The bill would make National Guard and Reservists eligible for death-in-the-line-of-duty benefits. The bill was sponsored by Representative Mark Hart who is a veteran of the Army National Guard.



House Bill 100 will expand how much vintage bourbon products are sold in Kentucky. The bill will allow licensed retailers to sell vintage distilled spirits. That includes by the drink at fairs and festivals. Representative Chad McCoy championed the bill.



House Bill 234 will remove a permit regulating Kentucky's coal industry. The bill, sponsored by Representative Jim Gooch, eliminates the permit requirement for all surface area over underground coal mines. Gooch says this will help bring Kentucky coal mining standards more in line with other coal producing states.



House Bill 403 was passed to help reorganize Kentucky Horse Park. The park has been under scrutiny recently over concerns of mishandled finances and poor management. Governor Matt Bevin has been working since last year to overhaul the park's management. The bill would specifically reduce the Horse Park Commission membership from 17 to 15 members and permit the commission. The bill was sponsored by Representative Phillip Pratt.



House Bill 156 was passed to help promote economic development in Eastern Kentucky. The bill, sponsored by Representative Chris Fugate, will create the Kentucky Mountain Regional Recreation Authority (KMRRA) to help stimulate outdoor recreation and tourism development.



House Bill 515 will help with the backlogs for family courts in the 28th and 54th judicial circuits. This includes Lincoln, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Boone, and Gallatin Counties. The bill would add family court judges to these circuits, after a study showed they were in immediate need of judges based on extreme caseloads.



House Bill 330 would extend the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) for the Louisville Arena Authority, which oversees the finances of the KFC Yum! Center for another 20 to 45 years. The TIF was created to help pay off the construction debt from building the arena. Representative David Osborne, who sponsored the bill, said he wish they wouldn't have to extend it, but there was lower revenue than anticipated from the original TIF agreement.



All of the bills are now headed to the Senate for consideration.