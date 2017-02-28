Deputies asking for help looking for 54-year-old Gayle Crice

UPDATE: On March 15, the McCracken County Sheriff's Department says the woman has been found and is OK.

ORIGINAL: McCracken County Sheriff's deputies are asking for help finding a woman who hasn't been heard from since Thursday.



Friends of 54-year-old Gayle Crice say they have not had contact with her since February 23.



She is 5'5", 136 pounds, with blue eyes and auburn colored hair.



If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at (270) 444-4719.