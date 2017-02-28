McCracken County names Clark new football coach

After spending the last six seasons leading the Hopkinsville program, today Marc Clark officially took over the McCracken County football program. Clark replaces Shawn Jackson, who stepped down last month after two seasons with the Mustangs to take a coaching position in Georgia.

Clark took over a downtrodden Hopkinsville program in 2011 and went winless in his first year. By his fourth season, the Tigers had a winning record. In 2015 and 2016, Clark led Hopkinsville to a combined record of 20-4 and a pair of trips to the second round of the KHSAA Class 4A playoffs.

McCracken County is coming off a 7-4 season in 2016 where the Mustangs fell to Pleasure Ridge Park in the opening round of the KHSAA Class 6A playoffs.