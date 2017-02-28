Deputies: stolen jewelry found during arrest in Graves County

The Graves County Sheriff's Office says deputies found multiple items of stolen jewelry while serving an arrest warrant in the Dublin community.

Deputies say they found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and several stolen pieces of jewelry with a jewelry box in a Dublin home while serving a felony indictment warrant for 38-year-old James Robert Turner.

In addition to the warrant, deputies say Turner now faces charges of possession of meth, illegal possession of a legend drug, having a prescription not in the proper container, and receiving stolen property under $500.

Turner was jailed in the Graves County Jail.