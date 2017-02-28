Kentucky House OK's bill to limit length of painkiller prescriptions

Kentuckians would be limited to a three-day supply of prescription painkillers under a bill that has cleared the state House of Representatives.

House Bill 333 is aimed at fighting the state's opioid epidemic, which often begins with an addiction to prescription painkillers. The bill includes a number of exceptions, however, including treatment for chronic pain, cancer patients, hospice or end of life care or if a doctor believes the patient needs more than a three-day supply and can document it in medical records.



The bill also allows for the use of products that contain cannabidiol, which is derived from hemp, but only if they have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



Bill sponsor Rep. Kimberly Moser said the bill would not restrict farmers from growing hemp.