Kentucky House approves bill to limit first-offense DUI convictions

Kentuckians would be limited to just one first-offense DUI conviction in their lifetime under a bill that has cleared the state House of Representatives.



Penalties for DUI in Kentucky escalate with each subsequent conviction. But if someone has two DUI convictions more than 10 years apart, both are treated as a "first offense," which carries no jail time.



House Bill 261 would not allow people to be charged with a second first-offense DUI, no matter how much time has passed. Lawmakers amended the bill on Tuesday so that first-offense DUI convictions would be sealed after 10 years and would not show up on background checks. The law also would not apply retroactively.



House lawmakers approved the bill 94-0. It now heads to the state Senate.