Attorneys say local immigrants fearful

The local immigrant community is scared. Attorneys in our area say they're fielding more calls than ever from families asking what to do in case they're detained or deported.

A woman who moved here 20 years ago illegally says she's scared most of all for her children. We made the decision to not use her real name and conceal her identity, but she says it's important the community knows she, her family, and others are hardworking, contributing members.

Nothing is certain right now. Lidia says she's worked hard to provide for her American-born children. But they'll be a family divided if she's deported. “I'm afraid to not be ready, what to do with my children my little one, especially," she says.

Lidia came here 20 years ago illegally. She says back then, the resources and means to get appropriate documents were impossible to obtain. Since moving here, she wanted and secured a tax ID to pay taxes. “As Hispanics or Latinos we work so hard, and we just want to have a better life," she says.

Now she's scared her better life here will come to an end. Attorney Alisha Bobo says more families like Lidia’s are calling her for help. “A lot of it is fear. It's generated by fear," she says.

Bobo advises that the first thing families should do is get power of attorney and to keep any important documents such as birth certificates, medical record together in a drawer or box.

“There will certainly be an increase of Hispanic children being put into foster care," Bobo says, if the parents are deported.

American-born children are not deportable. Bobo says if their parents enter the country illegally, it's very difficult to become legal. But, she says many parents pay taxes and don't live off the government. "These people are here to give their children a better life," she says.

Lidia says that's all she's wanted for her family. “They have a dream to have a better life," she says.

Bobo recommends that families also save for an emergency fund for their children. The attorney says she's not familiar with any person or group of people who have been deported locally.

As for securing a green card, Bobo says they can be difficult for illegal immigrants to get. Bobo says a person can marry an American citizen or invest a lot of money in an American business, but both of those are difficult to come by if a person immigrated illegally. Bobo says getting a work visa first could make getting a green card easier later.