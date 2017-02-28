1st inmate receives anti-opioid injection in Tennessee county's new program

A man has become the first Knox County inmate chosen for a new program that will use anti-opioid injections to help prisoners recover from their addictions.



The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Greg Fox received an injection Monday of the drug Vivitrol through the "Shot At Life" drug diversion program.



Vivitrol blocks the euphoric feeling of opioids like OxyContin and hydrocodone for about 28 days.



The voluntary program will only be offered to a limited number of qualified people facing lower-level charges. Participants will receive their first injection before being released from jail into an intensive outpatient program. Monthly injections will follow along with counseling sessions.



The effort is modeled after a similar Vivitrol program in Barnstable County, Massachusetts in which 82 percent of participants have avoided re-incarceration since 2012.

