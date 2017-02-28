Veterans reunite after 44 years

David Freeze hasn't seen his best friend, Ken Barnell, in 44 years. They met when they landed at an army base in Vietnam. David went home before Ken. He tried to find him, but no luck.

"I had pretty much given up, but he was always in the back of my mind," said David.

David has lung disease now. Julie Purcell is his caregiver. When she saw his health declining, she asked him if he wanted to create a bucket list.

"He said yes, and that's when our adventures started," said Purcell.

She then asked him if there was one person he wants to see before he dies. He said his friend, Ken Barnell, that he last saw in Vietnam.

Julie started looking him up. She send messages to people with the same name and she finally got an answer from the real Ken Barnell.

Ken was set to visit in May when David got sicker. Instead of waiting, Ken went to David right away.

"It was like we'd never been apart," said Ken. "There's nothing in the world like it."

Ken said he still plans on visiting David in May, and he's bringing his wife to meet his long lost friend. He has faith that his friend will still be here.