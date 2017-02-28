McCracken County sheriff: Drug arrests may have prevented crimes

An arrest by the McCracken County Sheriff's Department could prevent a string of crimes from happening in our community.

Steven Robles and Richardo Hale are charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Detectives arrested them last night after finding more than 2 pounds of meth inside their car.

McCracken County Sheriff Jon Hayden told us the meth was made in Mexico and went across the border to Houston, Texas. The two men then drove it to McCracken County. He says an investigation found they were building a business here and planned to sell it in McCracken and Graves counties.

Detectives found more than 2 pounds of meth inside a rental car driven by Steven Robles and Richardo Hale out of Houston, Texas.

Hayden says detectives stopped the car after receiving a tip from a person who said one of the men with pulling a gun out of his clothing in a Paducah hotel's parking lot. "Had they not reported it to us yesterday, This more than likely would have gone undetected," said Hayden.

"It was located in the glove compartment of this vehicle," Hayden said.

That's when detectives seized the meth and arrested the men.

"Took two bad guys off the street that were not here to do us any good locally. They were here to harm our community," Hayden said.

The photo to the left shows more than 100,000 grams of meth. The sheriff says it's usually sold by the gram.

"That thousand grams of crystal methamphetamine was going to get in the hands of folks here," Hayden said.

Hayden says meth is sold for about $100 per gram.

"Someone that is addicted to meth is going to wreak havoc to everyone they come into contact with. They're going to commit crimes to have money to buy it," Hayden said.

Arrests like that keep drugs from getting into your friends and family members hands.



The two men were staying in a local hotel. Detectives also searched their room, but found no drugs inside.

The sheriff's department says it will continue the investigation until the original source of the drugs and anyone in our area involved with the suspects are found.

The suspects have criminal records. Hale's record is pages long, and includes drug trafficking charges in Georgia and Texas.

Hayden says the case is expected to be transferred to federal court. At last check, the men had not posted their $50,000 bond.