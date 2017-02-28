Local sheriff hopes summit combats widespread opioid addiction

Even in a small town like Benton, Illinois, opioids and heroin make their way to the streets.

According to a report from the Centers for Disease Control, Franklin County is among counties with the highest opioid-related overdose death rates in Illinois. That rate continues to grow over the years.

Franklin County Sheriff Don Jones said, unfortunately, it’s an issue he and his deputies deal with daily.

"We have seen an upswing in heroin, which is an opioid, and fetanyl, which is also an opioid. So, it's all part of the same problem," Jones said. A lot of the people in his jail enter addicted to heroin or other opioids and need treatment, Jones said, but the resources and funding to help often aren't there.

At Tuesday’s opioid summit, Jones and other leaders in law enforcement, health care and substance abuse providers came together to collaborate on the fight to reduce the opioid epidemic. It was the third opioid summit to address the epidemic in the southernmost 33 counties of Illinois, and those in attendance said the summit is desperately needed to address the problem.

Community Behavioral Healthcare Association CEO Marvin Lindsey said treating the problem together on a wholescale level helps them address opioid use and abuse at a community and state level. He said, unfortunately, resources to help fight it are minimal, limited further still by the state’s ongoing budget impasse.

But, through the action plan put forward by the opioid summit’s previous session, they’re making improvements.

"We've seen a lot of activities in terms of education and in terms of treatment. Unfortunately, it's just not enough," Lindsey said. He said different sheriff’s departments in the area are now getting more involved with schools and drug court groups to help tackle the issue. He said southern Illinois does have a startlingly large number of young users, and they’re hoping to find more ways to address the issue holistically and help reduce the opioid epidemic there.

"I don't think that we'll ever totally do away with this type of thing, but we can certainly attack it, combat it and do better than what we've been doing," Jones said. He said the only way they can hope to do that is by coming together.