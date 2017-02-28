Tornado death confirmed in Perryville, Missouri

One death is confirmed in Perryville, Missouri, Tuesday night after a tornado hit the area, according to the associated press.

The Associated Press reports that Perry County Clerk Jared Kutz says one person was killed and eight to 10 homes near the town of Perryville were badly damaged when the storm hit around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Several cars and trucks were blown off of Interstate 55.

Earlier in the evening, the Perryville, Missouri, Fire Department had confirm two deaths on Interstate 55 as a result of the tornado.

The pictures included to the left come to us from Fox2 News St. Louis. This is a look at tornado damage on I-55 right now..

What you see are images of cars and debris on the side of the interstate.