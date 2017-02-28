2/28 Prep Basketball Scores

Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Tuesday, February 28th.
KENTUCKY
Girl's 1st Region First Round
Murray 77, Paducah Tilghman 22 - FINAL
Graves County 68, Fulton County 39 - FINAL
Girl's 2nd Region First Round
Hopkinsville 56, Madisonville-NH 53 - FINAL/OT
Henderson County 64, Crittenden County 38 - FINAL
TENNESSEE
Girl's Region 7 Championship
Dresden 45, Huntingdon 42 - FINAL
ILLINOIS
Boy's 2A West Frankfort Sectional Semifinals
Robinson 49, Eldorado 44 - FINAL
Boy's 2A Nashville Sectional Semifinals
Nashville 43, Pinckneyville 40 - FINAL
Boy's 3A Carterville Regional Semifinals
Carbondale 57, Carterville 42 - FINAL
