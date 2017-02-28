2/28 Prep Basketball Scores

Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Tuesday, February 28th.

KENTUCKY

Girl's 1st Region First Round

Murray 77, Paducah Tilghman 22 - FINAL

Graves County 68, Fulton County 39 - FINAL

Girl's 2nd Region First Round

Hopkinsville 56, Madisonville-NH 53 - FINAL/OT

Henderson County 64, Crittenden County 38 - FINAL

TENNESSEE

Girl's Region 7 Championship

Dresden 45, Huntingdon 42 - FINAL

ILLINOIS

Boy's 2A West Frankfort Sectional Semifinals

Robinson 49, Eldorado 44 - FINAL

Boy's 2A Nashville Sectional Semifinals

Nashville 43, Pinckneyville 40 - FINAL

Boy's 3A Carterville Regional Semifinals

Carbondale 57, Carterville 42 - FINAL

