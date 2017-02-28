Kentucky bill aimed at helping foster children wins final approval

Kentucky children could be placed with close family friends after being removed from their homes under a bill that has won final legislative approval.



The Senate passed the bill Tuesday, sending it to Gov. Matt Bevin. It's among several efforts by Bevin and lawmakers to improve the state's adoption and foster care programs.



The bill would allow children in the foster care system to stay with "fictive kin," defined as people who are not related but have an emotionally significant relationship with the child.



Final action on the bill was hailed by Terry Brooks, executive director of Kentucky Youth Advocates. Brooks says close family friends can provide a "vital safety net" when children are removed from their homes, placing them with adults they trust.

