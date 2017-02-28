LG to build $250M plant in Tennessee, creating 600 jobs

South Korean appliance maker LG Electronics Inc. says it has selected Tennessee as the site for its washing machine plant in the United States.



The 829,000-square-foot facility is projected to cost $250 million and create 600 new jobs. The plant will be built in Clarksville, about 40 miles northwest of Nashville.



Dan Song, the president of LG's home appliances division, called Tennessee the "clear choice" for the new plant after a national search dating back six years.



Republican Gov. Bill Haslam's administration declined to detail the incentive package offered to LG because the contacts had not yet been finalized.



South Korean tire maker Hankook also has a new plant in Clarksville, and the company announced last year it was moving its North American headquarters from New Jersey to downtown Nashville.