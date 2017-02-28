Missouri governor makes statement on Perryville storm deaths

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens issued a statement Tuesday night on a tornado that claimed the lives of two people in Perryville.

The Perryville Fire Department confirmed to Local 6 that two people were killed on Interstate 55 as a result of a tornado.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the community and those affected. State Emergency Management was monitoring severe weather in the region and was prepared to respond to any situation," Greitens said in the statement sent Tuesday night. "We have already deployed strike teams and resources, and this community should know that the full weight and support of the state of Missouri is behind you."

