Sheriff's office warns of blocked roads and damaged homes in Jackson County, Illinois

There are multiple reports Tuesday night of damaged homes between Ava and Elkville in norther Jackson County, Illinois, according to the sheriff's office.

The Jackson County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office confirms storms have damaged at least five homes in that county. One was destroyed.

The sheriff's office also says it has gotten reports of minor injuries from debris carried by the wind. Multiple power lines are down in the norther part of the county, blocking major highways and other roads. Deputies warn that traveling in those areas is "extremely hazardous."

Specific locations for the damage and blocked roads were not included in the sheriff's office's news release, but the sheriff's office asks that you stay off the roads so emergency responders can focus on helping people affected by the storm.

We have included the full news release below this story.