Beshear delivers Democrats' response to Trump speech - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Beshear delivers Democrats' response to Trump speech

Posted: Updated:
Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear
WASHINGTON (AP) -

Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear has used the Democrats' formal response to President Donald Trump's speech to Congress to accuse Trump of planning to "rip affordable health insurance" from Americans.

Beshear also accused the president of being a "Wall Street's champion."

The former governor criticized Trump's verbal assaults on "the loyalty and credibility" of intelligence agencies, federal courts, the press and others.

Powered by Frankly