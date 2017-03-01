Power outages in the Local 6 area

Severe storms are causing major power outages across the Local 6 area.



Paducah Power System is reporting about 800 customers without power this morning. The power outages cover parts of the downtown area, up to the mall area, and into Lone Oak. You can see their latest power outage map by clicking here.



Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation is reporting over 6,500 customers are without power. Hard hit areas include those living along U.S. 60 and U.S. 62. You can see their latest power outage map by clicking here.



West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation says right now they have more than 4,800 without power. There are a lot of downed power lines and poles. All crews are out. You can see their latest power outage map by clicking here.



Gibson Electric Membership Corporation is reporting more than 8,000 customers are without power. A large portion of those outages are near the Gibson County Airport. You can see their latest outage map by clicking here.



Ameren Illinois is reporting outages in southern Illinois including in Massac, Pulaski, Alexander, Union, and Williamson Counties. You can see their latest power outage map by clicking here.