Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews working to fix traffic signals

Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says their traffic crew is swamped with reports of traffic signal outages.



Todd says those signals will remain out until power is restored. Once power is restored, they will go into flashing mode.



Drivers should treat both flashing and dark signals as a four-way stop.



Crews are out working to restore signals where possible.



Along with traffic signal outages, Todd says drivers should also look out for tree, limbs, and other debris on the road.