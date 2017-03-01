Road closed in Calloway County due to downed power lines - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. -

A road has been closed in Calloway County due to a tree down with power lines.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says Airport Road from KY 121 to Poor Farm Road is closed. This is just west of Murray.

The road is expected to be closed until about 2:00 p.m. so that West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation can replace poles and transformers.

