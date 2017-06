A local church will be offering "Ashes to Go" for the beginning on Lent.



The Grace Episcopal Church says Reverend Charles Uhlik will be near the corner of Broadway and 9th Street in Paducah from 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. offering to put ashes on peoples' foreheads.



The ashes are an important part of Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent, which is celebrated by many Christians.



The church says they offer "Ashes to Go" for people who can't make it to a church service.