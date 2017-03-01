Close call for Paducah man as tree fell onto home

It's a day of cleanup from overnight storms for several people in communities across our region.



McCracken County Emergency Management Director Jerome Mansfield says most of the damage was reported in the western part of the county and the downtown area.



Mansfield says it was mostly straight line winds that caused damage. No injuries or deaths have been reported.



And lucky too because some people tell us they're lucky to be alive.



Jimmy Dowdy says he normally wouldn't be awake when the storms started picking up.



"At first I though it was a tornado when I heard glass break," said Dowdy.



Then he saw a tree come through his home. "I was on my way to the bedroom when the tree limbs started coming through the ceiling," said Dowdy.



Dowdy estimates a 50 or 60 foot tall tree fell into his kitchen and bedroom, exactly where he would have been sleeping.



"If it had happened earlier I'd probably be in there trapped or whatever," said Dowdy.



He says he is just thankful he paid attention to the warnings.



Dowdy says he has insurance. Like several others, he says he is just figuring out what he need to do now.