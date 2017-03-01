Three arrested in synthetic drug investigation

Three people were arrested Tuesday night in Hopkins County in connection to a synthetic drug investigation that has been underway for the past year.



The Hopkins County Sheriff's Department, Madisonville Police Department, and Kentucky State Police combined efforts and obtained three search warrants in the Nebo and Madisonville areas.



When detectives executed those warrants, they found approximately 17 pounds of synthetic drugs, evidence to indicate the manufacturing of synthetic drugs, drug paraphernalia, and cash considered to be proceeds from drug sales.



Three people were also arrested.



33-year-old Josh Betar of Madisonville was arrested and charged with trafficking synthetic drugs - 2nd offense (conspiracy).



20-year-old Thomas Shelton and 19-year-old Amber Babbs, both of of Nebo, were arrested and charge with controlled substance endangerment to child. Shelton was also charged with trafficking synthetic drugs - 1st offense.



The case is still under investigation.