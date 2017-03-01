7 state prisons damaged in Kentucky storms

The roof of the gym at Kentucky State Penitentiary was blown off during severe weather on Wednesday.

Storms that struck across Kentucky Wednesday morning damaged seven of Kentucky's 12 state prisons, leading the department of corrections to cancel inmate visitation for Thursday at one west Kentucky prison.

The Kentucky Department of Corrections says heavy rain and winds caused severe damage to the prisons. The department says the Western Kentucky Correctional Complex and Kentucky State Penitentiary in Lyon County, as well as the Blackburn Correctional Complex in Lexington, were the hardest hit. Multiple prisons were placed on lockdown during and after the storm, and only some of them are back to normal operations.

Three staff members at Kentucky State Penitentiary and one staff member at Kentucky State Reformatory in Oldham County were injured by glass, debris, and equipment picked up by the wind. The department of corrections says their injuries were not life threatening.

Visitation is canceled for Thursday, March 2, at Kentucky State Penitentiary. Among the damage there, the roof was blown off the prison gym Wednesday.