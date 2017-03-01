Daytime closure planned on KY 1820 in Carlisle County

A section of Kentucky 1820 in Carlisle County will be closed for several hours on Thursday and Friday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The section that will be closed is between milepoint 0.0 and the 1 mile marker, which is just north of the Cunningham community between US 62 and Kentucky 1628.

The closure will allow crews to perform drainage and cross drain work.

KYTC says each day the site will close around 8 a.m., and is expected to reopen around 3 p.m.

There will be no marked detour.