Storms destroy homes, displace families

The roof of this home flew off during the storm.

A tree crashed into this home during the storm.

Families in the Local 6 area are looking for a place to stay Wednesday night after storms destroyed their homes

Lori Raye lives with her mother in a home in Gilbertsville. She says Tuesday night she could hear the storm coming her way. She knew the wind sounded dangerous, so she acted quickly.

"I said 'Grab your stuff! Let's go! This is getting bad,'" Raye said. "By the time we got to the kitchen, we dove under the kitchen table, then boom!"

She says she heard a tree fall right on top of their house.

Nearby, another family is facing a similar tragedy. Scott Bart says when the storm hit, he covered his family in the bathtub.

"I held my wife and the baby, and I said 'Pray. Pray for me,'" said Hart.

He didn't know that his biggest fear would become reality. "It was loud and shaking, and I thought the roof was coming off. And, of course, it did," said Hart.

Both families say they need to find somewhere to stay. Marshall Emergency Management Director Curt Curtner said if you need a place to stay, contact your local American Red Cross. The west Kentucky chapter is at 232 North 8th St. in Paducah, and you can call that office at 270-442-3575.