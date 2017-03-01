Jackson County sheriff's office: 46 homes damaged in storms, 4 treated for injuries

The Jackson County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office says 46 homes sustained reportable damage from a tornado that struck Tuesday night; 12 of those are considered to be a total loss.

Those numbers were released Wednesday after sheriff's and emergency management officials in the county completed their preliminary property damage assessment. The sheriff's office says the number of vehicles, out buildings and other structures damaged or destroyed is not yet determined. The Powerade baseball complex in Elkville sustained major damage.

Deputies say hospitals treated four people from Jackson County who suffered minor injuries from debris carried by the wind. They have been released, the sheriff's office says.

Elkville Road is closed while crews are working on downed power lines. The sheriff's office says you should avoid that area.

