Storm knocks down businesses, rips roof off church in Local 6 area

Some owners woke up to find only a skeleton of their businesses left standing Wednesday after storms swept through overnight.

Mark Shumaker, pastor at Faith Gospel Temple, had faith his church would still be standing after the storm.

"I expected maybe a sheet or two. I didn't expect the whole roof to be gone," said Shumaker.

All four walls are up, but the roof is no longer attached. He said he'll still hold services.

"We may gather somewhere else, but not here," said Shumaker. He said his congregation will combine with a church in Paducah for the meantime.

Camp-A-Rama is looking at $40,000 of damage because of a tree that fell on top of two new campers.

The toll could be even bigger at Marine Sales Kentuckiana. David Goerke who works there said the winds were strong enough to move some of the boats.

"This type of damage can cause a lot of loss to a business real fast," said Goerke. Now the building is a skeleton of what it was.

"You come driving up to this and it makes you think real quick about what you could lose."

They may have lost walls but they didn't lose sight of the future. All these businesses said they are going to rebuild.